EVENING: Some Clearing with Rain South & East of Evansville Ending. Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 6:27

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog Developing. Lows 49-58 (Northwest to Southeast…55-56 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:50

FRIDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Early and then again Late. Breezy with Highs 69-74. Winds NW 10-20

FRI NIGHT: Clearing. Turning Windy & Sharply Colder with Temps Falling into the 50s during the Evening to Chilly Overnight Lows of 41-45.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Chilly with Highs 59-62. Winds NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart