EVENING:  Some Clearing with Rain South & East of Evansville Ending.  Temps Falling thru the 60s.  Sunset 6:27

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog Developing.  Lows 49-58 (Northwest to Southeast…55-56 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:50

FRIDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds Early and then again Late.  Breezy with Highs 69-74.  Winds NW 10-20

FRI NIGHT:  Clearing.  Turning Windy & Sharply Colder with Temps Falling into the 50s during the Evening to Chilly Overnight Lows of 41-45.

SATURDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Breezy & Chilly with Highs 59-62.  Winds NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart