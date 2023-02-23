EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Mainly Across the Southeast Half of the Tri-State) Ending Late. Not too Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 5:37

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 28-36 (Northwest to Southeast…30-32 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:29

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 44-50 (Northwest to Southeast…47-48 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Late Mainly Across Western Kentucky. Lows 32-38 (North to South…34-36 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun from North to South. Highs 49-55 (Around 54 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 5-10

