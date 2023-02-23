EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Mainly Across the Southeast Half of the Tri-State) Ending Late.  Not too Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 5:37

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 28-36 (Northwest to Southeast…30-32 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:29

FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Highs 44-50 (Northwest to Southeast…47-48 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE 5-15

FRI NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Late Mainly Across Western Kentucky.  Lows 32-38 (North to South…34-36 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun from North to South.  Highs 49-55 (Around 54 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart