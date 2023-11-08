EVENING:  Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers Late.  Windy & Very Warm with Temps 75-70.  Sunset 4:44

OVERNIGHT:  Spotty Showers Ending then Clearing.  Breezy & Mild with Lows 50-58 ( Northwest to Southeast…54-55 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:24

THURSDAY:  Sunshing Giving Way to Increasing Clouds.  Breezy with Highs 60-66 (Northwest to Southeast…62-63 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N 10-20

THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Moving into Areas Along & South of the Ohio River then ending by Daybreak.  Lows 39-46 (South to North…41-44 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY:  Gradual Clearing from Northwest to Southeast.  Highs 54-62 (Southeast to Northwest…59-60 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart