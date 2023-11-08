EVENING: Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers Late. Windy & Very Warm with Temps 75-70. Sunset 4:44

OVERNIGHT: Spotty Showers Ending then Clearing. Breezy & Mild with Lows 50-58 ( Northwest to Southeast…54-55 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:24

THURSDAY: Sunshing Giving Way to Increasing Clouds. Breezy with Highs 60-66 (Northwest to Southeast…62-63 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 10-20

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Moving into Areas Along & South of the Ohio River then ending by Daybreak. Lows 39-46 (South to North…41-44 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Gradual Clearing from Northwest to Southeast. Highs 54-62 (Southeast to Northwest…59-60 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart