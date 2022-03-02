EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 5:45
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Not too Cold with Lows 38-46 (North to South…42-44 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:19
THURSDAY:  Partly Cloudy (More Clouds Northeast/More Sun Southwest).  Breezy with Highs 49-58 (North to South…54-55 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 30-36 (Northeast to Southwest…33-34 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Cool with Highs 55-64 (Northeast to Southwest…60-61 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart