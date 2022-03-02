EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 5:45

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Lows 38-46 (North to South…42-44 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:19

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy (More Clouds Northeast/More Sun Southwest). Breezy with Highs 49-58 (North to South…54-55 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 10-20

THU NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 30-36 (Northeast to Southwest…33-34 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Cool with Highs 55-64 (Northeast to Southwest…60-61 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E 5-15

