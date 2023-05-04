EVENING: Variable Clouds (More Clouds Southwest). Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:44

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds (More Clouds Southwest). Lows 46-51. Sunrise 5:50

FRIDAY: Some Sun Northeast with Mostly Cloudy Skies Southwest along with a Few Showers (Best Chance Southwest of Evansville After Noon). Breezy with Highs 71-73. Winds SSE 10-20

FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers. Lows 54-59.

SATURDAY: Clouds with Some Sun (More After Noon) along with Spotty Showers. Highs 72-79 (Northeast to Southwest…75-78 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 5-15

