EVENING:  Variable Clouds (More Clouds Southwest).  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:44

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds (More Clouds Southwest).  Lows 46-51.  Sunrise 5:50

FRIDAY:  Some Sun Northeast with Mostly Cloudy Skies Southwest along with a Few Showers (Best Chance Southwest of Evansville After Noon).  Breezy with Highs 71-73.  Winds SSE 10-20

FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers.  Lows 54-59.

SATURDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun (More After Noon) along with Spotty Showers.  Highs 72-79 (Northeast to Southwest…75-78 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart