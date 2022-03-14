EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Not too Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 6:56

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Lows 42-45. Sunrise 7:01

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mild with Highs 62-66. Winds SSE 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Lows 42-49 (Northeast to Southwest…44-47 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Sun Northwest/More Clouds Southeast where a Few Showers are Possible). Warm with Highs 63-70 (South to North…66-68 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart