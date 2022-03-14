EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Not too Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 6:56
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Not too Cold with Lows 42-45.  Sunrise 7:01
TUESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Mild with Highs 62-66.  Winds SSE 5-10
TUE NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Not too Cold with Lows 42-49 (Northeast to Southwest…44-47 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Sun Northwest/More Clouds Southeast where a Few Showers are Possible).  Warm with Highs 63-70 (South to North…66-68 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart