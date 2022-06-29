Ozone ALERT thru Thursday for Southwest Indiana​
EVENING:  Clear.  Temps Falling into & thru the 70s.  Sunset 8:17
OVERNIGHT:  Clear.  Cool with Lows 60-66 (Northeast to South…62-63 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:31
THURSDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds Developing After Noon.  Hot with Highs 89-96 (North to South…92-94 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E/S 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Warm with Lows 70-72.
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Hot & Humid with Highs 89-93.  Winds SSW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart