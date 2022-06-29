Ozone ALERT thru Thursday for Southwest Indiana​​

EVENING: Clear. Temps Falling into & thru the 70s. Sunset 8:17

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Cool with Lows 60-66 (Northeast to South…62-63 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:31

THURSDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Developing After Noon. Hot with Highs 89-96 (North to South…92-94 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/S 5-15

THU NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Warm with Lows 70-72.

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Hot & Humid with Highs 89-93. Winds SSW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart