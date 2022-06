EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:15

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Lows 63-68. Sunrise 5:27

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Pleasant with Highs 80-85. Winds NNE 10-20

SAT NIGHT: Clear. Cool with Lows 54-58.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant with Highs 82-86. Winds NE/E 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart