EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (More Numerous North & East of Evansville) Ending. Cool with Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 8:04

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing with Patchy Fog Developing. Lows 52-58 (56-58 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:31

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 74-80 (Northeast to Southwest…77-79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-10

SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 58-61.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy & Very Warm with Highs 83-88. Winds SE/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart