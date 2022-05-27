EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (More Numerous North & East of Evansville) Ending.  Cool with Temps Falling thru the 60s.  Sunset 8:04
OVERNIGHT:  Some Clearing with Patchy Fog Developing.  Lows 52-58 (56-58 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:31
SATURDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Highs 74-80 (Northeast to Southwest…77-79 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 58-61.
SUNDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Windy & Very Warm with Highs 83-88.  Winds SE/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart