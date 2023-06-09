Air Quality ALERT for Southwest Indiana Expires at Midnight​

EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 8:12

OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Cool with Lows 51-57 (East to Northwest…Around 55 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:27

SATURDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Highs 83-88.  Winds S 5-10

SAT NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly After Midnight.  Lows 59-64.

SUNDAY:  Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing Early & Giving Way to Some Sun, then Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing After 2pm (Possibly Severe – Highest Chances Across Western Kentucky).  Breezy with Highs 77-85 (Northeast to Southwest…80-81 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart