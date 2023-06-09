Air Quality ALERT for Southwest Indiana Expires at Midnight
EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 8:12
OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Cool with Lows 51-57 (East to Northwest…Around 55 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:27
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 83-88. Winds S 5-10
SAT NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly After Midnight. Lows 59-64.
SUNDAY: Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing Early & Giving Way to Some Sun, then Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing After 2pm (Possibly Severe – Highest Chances Across Western Kentucky). Breezy with Highs 77-85 (Northeast to Southwest…80-81 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart