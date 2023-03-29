OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 32-38 (Northeast to Southwest…36-37 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:39

THURSDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Highs 63-67.  Winds SE 5-15

THU NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds with Showers (Thunder Possible) Developing After Midnight.  Mild & Turning Windy with Lows 51-55.

FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Diminishing, then Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Developing Later in the Afternoon.  Very Windy & Mild with Highs 63-70 (Northeast to Northwest…68-69 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 20-30

