EVENING: Mainly Clear. Mild with Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 6:04

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Mild with Lows 53-57. Sunrise 7:06

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Very Warm with Highs 78-82. Winds S 15-25

SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows 53-61 (East to West…58-59 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Very Warm with Highs 78-82. Winds SSE 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart