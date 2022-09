EVENING: Variable Clouds (More Clouds North). Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:03

OVERNIGHT: Clearing. Lows 53-56. Sunrise 6:30

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny (Some Clouds Northeast of Evansville). Pleasant with Highs 74-81 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 80 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WNW 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Mainly Clear with Patchy Fog Late. Lows 56-58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant with Highs 81-84. Winds ESE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart