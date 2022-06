SUNDAY: Mostly clear and warmer, but still not humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light east-southeast winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day. Highs 80-85. Southwest winds 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Low temperatures 60-65 degrees.