SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with waves of showers and storms through the day. Highs range from the upper 70s northwest, to the mid-80s across western Kentucky. Highs around 80 in the Evansville-metro.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms possible, mainly east and southeast of Evansville. Lows 70-75.

MONDAY: Early showers diminish, followed by afternoon clearing. Warmer and humid highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows around 70.