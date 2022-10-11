EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Mild with Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 6:18

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds. Mild with Lows 58-64 (Southeast to Northwest…59-61 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:56

WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Moving in from the West Mainly After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Southeast of the Evansville-Owensboro Metro). Windy & Warm with Highs 75-82 (Northwest to Southeast…78-79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 15-25

WED NIGHT: Scattered Showers Ending Early then Clearing Skies from West to East. Lows 46-50.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon. Windy with Highs 63-71 (North to South…67-68 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart