EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Mild with Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 6:18
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Mild with Lows 58-64 (Southeast to Northwest…59-61 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:56
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Moving in from the West Mainly After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Southeast of the Evansville-Owensboro Metro).  Windy & Warm with Highs 75-82 (Northwest to Southeast…78-79 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/W 15-25
WED NIGHT:  Scattered Showers Ending Early then Clearing Skies from West to East.  Lows 46-50.
THURSDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon.  Windy with Highs 63-71 (North to South…67-68 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 15-25

