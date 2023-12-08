OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Breezy & Warm with Lows 53-56 (Temps Rising towards Daybreak). Sunrise 6:54

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers, Increasing After Noon with a Few T’Showers (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Across Southeast Portions of the Tri-State), then Diminishing Late. Breezy & Warm with Late Morning/Early Afternoon Highs 55-67 (Northwest to Southeast…63-65 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 10-20

SAT NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers Mainly Across Southeast Portions of the Tri-State. Breezy with Lows 33-36.

SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy & Chilly with Highs 38-41. Winds NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart