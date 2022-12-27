EVENING: Variable Clouds. Chilly with Near Steady Temps of 27-32. Sunset 4:37

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Patchy Fog (Freezing Fog Possible). Temps Slowly Rising to 30-35 by Daybreak. Sunrise 7:05

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Not too Cold with Highs 46-52 (Northeast to Southwest…50-51 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 15-25

WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Breezy & Mild with Lows 41-48 (Northeast to Southwest…43-46 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers. Windy & Mild with Highs 52-58 (Northeast to Southwest…56-57 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart