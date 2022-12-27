EVENING:  Variable Clouds.  Chilly with Near Steady Temps of 27-32.  Sunset 4:37

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Patchy Fog (Freezing Fog Possible).  Temps Slowly Rising to 30-35 by Daybreak.  Sunrise 7:05

WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Windy & Not too Cold with Highs 46-52 (Northeast to Southwest…50-51 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 15-25

WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Breezy & Mild with Lows 41-48 (Northeast to Southwest…43-46 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers.  Windy & Mild with Highs 52-58 (Northeast to Southwest…56-57 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 15-25

