EVENING: Mainly Clear. Mild with Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 7:42

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Cool with Lows 60-62. Sunrise 6:07

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds with a Few Showers (Thunder Possible) Moving in from the North After Noon (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville Early in the Afternoon). Breezy with Highs 83-87. Winds SW/W 10-20

THU NIGHT: Clearing. Cool with Lows 58-63.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant with Highs 82-86. Winds NNE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart