Bitter Cold Air on the Way with Snow for Some

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Windy.  Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 4:44
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Windy.  Lows 29-33.  Sunrise 7:07
WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Windy & Turning Colder with Mid-Day Highs of 38-47 (Northwest to Southeast…41-43 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/W 15-25
WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing & Cold.  Lows 16-21.
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy.  Breezy & Frigid with Scattered Snow Developing, then Ending Late.  Some Accumulation Possible (Best Chances South).  HIghs 23-28.  Winds W/NW 10-20

