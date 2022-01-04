Bitter Cold Air on the Way with Snow for Some

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Windy. Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:44
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Windy. Lows 29-33. Sunrise 7:07
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Turning Colder with Mid-Day Highs of 38-47 (Northwest to Southeast…41-43 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/W 15-25
WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing & Cold. Lows 16-21.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Frigid with Scattered Snow Developing, then Ending Late. Some Accumulation Possible (Best Chances South). HIghs 23-28. Winds W/NW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart