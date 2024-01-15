Wind Chill ADVISORY for All of Southern Illinois, Posey County in Indiana, & Union County in Kentucky Midnight to 10am Tuesday​

EVENING:  Cloudy with Scattered Light Snow (More Along & North of I-64 – Dusting Possible).  Bitter Cold with Temps Falling 12 to 8.  Sunset 4:54

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Snow Ending.  Bitter Cold with Lows 4 to 8 (Wind Chill -15 to -5).  Sunrise 7:05

TUESDAY:  Gradual Clearing.  Bitter Cold with Highs 14-19.  Winds NW/W 5-15

TUE NIGHT:  Clear.  Bitter Cold with Lows 3 to 8 (Wind Chill -10 to 0).

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Windy & Cold with Highs 28-33.  Winds SW/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart