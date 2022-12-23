Wind Chill ADVISORY until Noon Saturday​​

EVENING: Variable Clouds. Windy & Extremely Cold with Near Steady/Slowly Rising Temps of 3 to 8 (Wind Chill -25 to -10). Sunset 4:35

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds. Windy & Extremely Cold with Near Steady/Slowly Rising Temps of 5 to 10 (Wind Chill -20 to -5). Sunrise 7:04

SATURDAY: Gradual Clearing from West to East. Windy & Bitter Cold with Highs 17-21 (Wind Chill -10 to 5). Winds W 15-25

SAT NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Bitter Cold with Lows 5 to 11 (Northeast to Southeast…9 to 10 in the Evansville Metro).

CHRISTMAS: Mostly Sunny. Frigid with Highs 21-26. Winds W/S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart