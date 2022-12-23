Wind Chill ADVISORY until Noon Saturday​

EVENING:  Variable Clouds.  Windy & Extremely Cold with Near Steady/Slowly Rising Temps of 3 to 8 (Wind Chill -25 to -10).  Sunset 4:35

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Windy & Extremely Cold with Near Steady/Slowly Rising Temps of 5 to 10 (Wind Chill -20 to -5).  Sunrise 7:04

SATURDAY:  Gradual Clearing from West to East.  Windy & Bitter Cold with Highs 17-21 (Wind Chill -10 to 5).  Winds W 15-25

SAT NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Bitter Cold with Lows 5 to 11 (Northeast to Southeast…9 to 10 in the Evansville Metro).

CHRISTMAS:  Mostly Sunny.  Frigid with Highs 21-26.  Winds W/S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart