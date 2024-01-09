Wind ADVISORY until 3am Wednesday​​

EVENING: Cloudy with Scattered Rain Changing to Scattered Snow. Strong Winds (30-45 mph) with Temps Falling into the Mid 30s. Sunset 4:48

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Snow Showers Ending From West to East. Strong Winds Diminishing. Lows 29-32. Sunrise 7:06

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun. Winds Diminishing with Highs 39-45 (Northeast to Southwest…42-43 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/S 25-10

WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Lows 30-33.

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Not too Chilly with Highs 47-53 (North to South…49-50 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart