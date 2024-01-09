Wind ADVISORY until 3am Wednesday​

EVENING:  Cloudy with Scattered Rain Changing to Scattered Snow.  Strong Winds (30-45 mph) with Temps Falling into the Mid 30s.  Sunset 4:48

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Snow Showers Ending From West to East.  Strong Winds Diminishing.  Lows 29-32.  Sunrise 7:06

WEDNESDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun.  Winds Diminishing with Highs 39-45 (Northeast to Southwest…42-43 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/S 25-10

WED NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Not too Cold with Lows 30-33.

THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Not too Chilly with Highs 47-53 (North to South…49-50 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart