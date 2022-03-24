EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers (Mainly Northwest of Evansville) Ending.  Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 7:06
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Lows 36-42 (Northwest to Southeast…36-37 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:46
FRIDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Spotty Showers After Noon Mainly North & East of Evansville.  Breezy with Highs 51-58 (East to West…55-56 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 10-20
FRI NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 31-36.
SATURDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds (More Clouds in the Morning, Especially Northeast of Evansville).  Very Windy & Chilly with Highs 47-54 (North to South…50-51 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart