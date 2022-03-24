EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers (Mainly Northwest of Evansville) Ending. Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 7:06

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds. Lows 36-42 (Northwest to Southeast…36-37 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:46

FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Spotty Showers After Noon Mainly North & East of Evansville. Breezy with Highs 51-58 (East to West…55-56 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 10-20

FRI NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 31-36.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds (More Clouds in the Morning, Especially Northeast of Evansville). Very Windy & Chilly with Highs 47-54 (North to South…50-51 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 20-30

