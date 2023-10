EVENING: Some Clearing Mainly West of US 41. Cool with Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 6:11

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds (More Clouds East of US 41). Lows 43-46. Sunrise 7:00

TUESDAY: Gradual Clearing from West to East. Cool with Highs 61-65. Winds W/S 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 42-45.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine Giving Way to Mid-High Clouds. Breezy with Highs 70-75. Winds S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart