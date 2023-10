EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 6:18

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Mild with Lows 52-55. Sunrise 6:56

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm with Highs 77-79. Winds S 5-15

THU NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Mild with Lows 57-60.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms Moving in from the West After 3:00. Breezy & Warm with Highs 76-81. Winds SE/S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart