SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with more clouds east of US 41 and more sunshine over southern Illinois. Highs in the mid to upper 60s east, upper 70s to near 80 to the west, and low 70s in the Evansville-metro. A spotty shower is possible along and east of US 231.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing. Calm and cool. Lows in the upper 50s.

MEMORIAL DAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.