EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Spotty Showers (Best Chance North). Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:32

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 29-32. Sunrise 7:00

FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing (More North of the Ohio River). Windy with Highs 38-43. Winds SW/W 15-25

FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Lows 25-28.

SATURDAY: Clouds Increasing from the North-Northwest. Windy & Cold with Highs 34-39. Winds SW/W 15-25

