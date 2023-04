SATURDAY: Sunshine early gives way to more clouds north of the Ohio River, where a spotty shower is possible. Windy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s. West-northwest winds 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies and cold conditions. Lows in the mid 30s. Areas of frost are possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Frost likely. Lows in the mid 30s.