SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. North winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chilly and windy. Spotty showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North-northwest winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late, mainly along and east of US 231. Lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun, chilly and breezy. Isolated showers possible, but most will remain dry. Highs around 60 degrees. Northwest winds 5-10 mph.