TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, but mainly clear overnight. Lows around freezing. Southwest winds 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Becoming mostly cloudy, turning cooler and windy. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Isolated sprinkles or flurries are possible, especially along and north of the Ohio River. West-northwest winds 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Overnight lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Decreasing clouds, leading to a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 5-10 mph.