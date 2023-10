FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and much colder. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear early, then increasing clouds by daybreak Sunday. Lows around 40.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Chilly with highs in the mid 60s.