SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows around 40 degrees.

SUNDAY: Clear skies, mainly south, but partly cloudy conditions for areas along and north of the Ohio River. Chilly and breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s. West winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds, otherwise calm and quiet. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly clear and cool. Highs in the upper 60s. Breezy northwest winds 5-15 mph.