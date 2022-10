EVENING: Clear. Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 5:58

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Chilly with Scattered Frost. Lows 36-39. Sunrise 7:11

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 60-64. Winds ENE 5-15

THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 40-42.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 65-72 (Northwest to Southeast…67-68 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ENE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart