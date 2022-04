FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers with some sleet/snow gradually diminish. Lows in the mid 30s. A light freeze is possible.

SATURDAY: More clouds northeast of Evansville, mostly sunny to the south and southwest. Chilly and breezy with highs between 50-55.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Windy and much warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.