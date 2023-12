EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:30

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Mainly Along & North of I-64. Lows 33-36. Sunrise 6:51

TUESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with a Few Showers (Best Chance East of US 41). Highs 47-51. Winds S/NW 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows 28-34 (West to East…32-33 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Clearing. Highs 42-45. Winds N/SW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart