EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy & Mild with Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 4:30

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy & Mild with Lows 39-43.  Sunrise 6:54

FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Windy & Mild with Highs 57-61.  Winds S 15-25

FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Developing Mainly After Midnight.  Windy & Very Warm with Lows 51-55.

SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers, Increasing After Noon.  Breezy & Warm with Highs 58-66 (Northwest to South…63-64 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart