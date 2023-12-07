EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Mild with Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 4:30

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Mild with Lows 39-43. Sunrise 6:54

FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing. Windy & Mild with Highs 57-61. Winds S 15-25

FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Developing Mainly After Midnight. Windy & Very Warm with Lows 51-55.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers, Increasing After Noon. Breezy & Warm with Highs 58-66 (Northwest to South…63-64 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart