SUNDAY: Clouds will increase with an isolated shower or two possible late in the evening. Highs near 60.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s, with temperatures rising to the upper 50s by daybreak.

MONDAY: Few showers early. More clouds than sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy as showers increase. Warm lows in the upper 40s.