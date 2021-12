EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- 'Tis the season for giving in the Tri-State. As Christmas approaches, several Tri-State charities and organizations spent part of their weekend raising what they could to give back to the community.

At Walmart locations in Henderson, along with Evansville's west and east sides, 911 Gives Hope is hoping to provide enough gifts and toys to fill up a trailer and to help children in area hospitals have a happier holiday season. 911 Gives Hope member Nate Jazyk says the annual toy drive has become a family affair, as families who received gifts in past, came back to help donate gifts.