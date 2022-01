SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with patchy drizzle, and possibly a few snow flurries along and south of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Highs in the mid 30s, wind chill factors in the upper teens to low 20s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Gradual clearing with breezy northwest winds 5-15 mph. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny but cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, calm. Lows in the mid 20s.