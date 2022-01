SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Isolated flurries are possible NW of Evansville late.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, isolated flurries possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, staying cool. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, but staying quiet. Lows in the mid 20s.