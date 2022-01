SUNDAY: Rain ends by midday as temperatures fall into the low and mid 30s by the afternoon. Northwest winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies and turning colder. Lows in the upper teens to around 20.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine, but staying chilly and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. West-northwest winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the middle teens.