It has been a decent weekend across the tristate with a mixture of sun and clouds and that will continue through our Sunday as well.

Temperatures will be cooler for our Sunday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Clear skies continue Sunday night with lows falling into the upper 20s.

Monday sees a mix of sun and clouds with below-normal highs in the upper 40s. Dry and quiet conditions prevail next week, but temperatures look to soar to near 60 degrees as the week progresses.