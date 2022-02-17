EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain/Flurries Ending.  Strong Winds & Cold with Temps Falling into the 20s.  Sunset 5:31
OVERNIGHT:  Some Clearing.  Cold with Winds Diminishing.  Lows 16-24 (Northwest to Southeast…21-22 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:36
FRIDAY:  Becoming Mostly Sunny.  Cold with Highs 37-41.  Winds NW/S 5-15
FRI NIGHT:  Becoming Partly Cloudy After Midnight.  Lows 19-26 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 25 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Breezy & Cold with Highs 33-42 (North to South…37-38 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW/N 10-20

