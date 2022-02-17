EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain/Flurries Ending. Strong Winds & Cold with Temps Falling into the 20s. Sunset 5:31

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing. Cold with Winds Diminishing. Lows 16-24 (Northwest to Southeast…21-22 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:36

FRIDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Cold with Highs 37-41. Winds NW/S 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy After Midnight. Lows 19-26 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 25 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Cold with Highs 33-42 (North to South…37-38 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW/N 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart