CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunshine early, with clouds gradually increasing in the evening. Cold highs in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower teens, then rising to near 20 by daybreak.

MONDAY: Cloudy with waves of snow showers continuing. Accumulations of 1″-2″ possible, with locally higher amounts of 3″ possible. Highs around 30.