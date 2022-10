SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with more clouds over western Kentucky. A few showers possible along and south of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: Early showers possible, mainly along the Western Kentucky Parkway. Partial afternoon clearing with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and turning colder. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly clear, windy and much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.