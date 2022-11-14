EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Chilly with Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 4:39
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the Southwest (Possibly Mixed with Snow…Highest Chances across Wayne County, IL).  Lows 33-36.  Sunrise 6:31
TUESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Ending Early.  Chilly with Mid-Day Highs of 42-49 (Northwest to Southeast…44-47 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE/W 5-15
TUE NIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Cold with Lows 27-34 (Northwest to Southeast…30-32 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun (More Sun South-Southwest/More Clouds North-Northeast) along with a Few Flurries.  Windy & Chilly with Highs 39-46 (Northwest to South…42-44 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart