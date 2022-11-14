EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Chilly with Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:39

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the Southwest (Possibly Mixed with Snow…Highest Chances across Wayne County, IL). Lows 33-36. Sunrise 6:31

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Ending Early. Chilly with Mid-Day Highs of 42-49 (Northwest to Southeast…44-47 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE/W 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Cold with Lows 27-34 (Northwest to Southeast…30-32 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with Some Sun (More Sun South-Southwest/More Clouds North-Northeast) along with a Few Flurries. Windy & Chilly with Highs 39-46 (Northwest to South…42-44 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart