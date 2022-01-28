Cold Start/Seasonable Finish to Weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Some Clearing & Cold with a Few Snow Showers Ending.  Temps Falling thru the 20s.  Sunset 5:09
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Cold.  Lows 10-16 (Northeast to Southwest…15-16 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:57
SATURDAY:  Becoming Mostly Sunny.  Cold with Highs 29-35 (Northeast to Southwest…32-33 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW/S 5-15
SAT NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Lows 21-25.
SUNDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Breezy with Highs 39-48 (North to South…40-42 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories