Cold Start/Seasonable Finish to Weekend

EVENING: Some Clearing & Cold with a Few Snow Showers Ending. Temps Falling thru the 20s. Sunset 5:09
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Lows 10-16 (Northeast to Southwest…15-16 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:57
SATURDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Cold with Highs 29-35 (Northeast to Southwest…32-33 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW/S 5-15
SAT NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lows 21-25.
SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy with Highs 39-48 (North to South…40-42 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 10-20
