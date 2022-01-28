Cold Start/Seasonable Finish to Weekend

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) - Plans to revitalize downtown Jasper continue to move forward as the Dubois County Council approved $500,000 to go towards the project. The city of Jasper is accepting construction bids, with work on phase one expected to start between March and April.

"Primarily, it is to take care of old infrastructure," explains Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide. "We have old water lines dated almost 100 years, and they need to be replaced"