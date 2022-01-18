Cold start to the day, but sun and southerly winds will help warm us up

Today: A Mix of Sun & Clouds. Becoming Windy with Highs in the Upper 40s to Lower 50s.

Tonight: Variable Clouds & Not as Cold. Lows in the Lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Spotty Morning Showers. Rain Chances Increase Late Morning and Afternoon. Rain Changing to Snow (from Northwest to Southeast) During the Late Afternoon and Evening.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with Snow Showers – Better Chances Along and South of the Ohio River. Windy with Lows of 15-19 and Wind Chills 5 to 5 Below Zero.

Next First Warning Focus is on Wednesday. Isolated rain will be in the area in the morning, with rain chances increasing during the afternoon. Also during the afternoon, a cold front will bring in dangerously cold air, changing the rain to snow from northwest to southeast with some accumulations possible. Also, ponding on the roads from rain may turn to ice, so be aware Wednesday evening / overnight / Thursday morning for slick roads!