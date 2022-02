SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few midday snow showers possible, mainly along and north of Interstate 64. Highs 30-35. Southwest winds turning northwest, 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing and chilly with lows in the mid to upper teens.

MONDAY: A few morning snow showers, mainly along and north of Interstate 64. Becoming mostly clear with highs around 40. South-southwest winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows in the low to middle 20s.